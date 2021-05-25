Cops probing video of woman verbally abusing Kuching shop worker for reminding her to wear mask

Merbin confirmed that his men had received a report regarding the incident and are looking into it. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, May 25 — Police are investigating an incident here where a woman snapped back at a shop worker for reminding her to wear a face mask.

At the start of the one-minute-13-second recording, the woman was seen standing in front of a shop without any face mask on.

When a shop attendant reminded her about it, she shouted back, uttering the words: ‘You have my number; ask the police to call me’, before leaving the premises and heading out to her car.

The individual who recorded the scene also went all out to include the woman’s car plate number in the footage.

The video was uploaded on Facebook yesterday afternoon, and had gone viral since.

When contacted, acting Kuching District police chief Supt Merbin Lisa confirmed that his men had received a report regarding the incident.

“We are currently investigating it. Police also want to know if the woman shown in the video had violated other Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the premises,” he said.

According to Merbin, the case is being investigated under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Movement Control)(No 4) Regulations 2021, and also under Section 269 of the Penal Code for a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life. — Borneo Post