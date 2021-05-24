Police permits now required when crossing zones previously under Kuching Zone, says SDMC

A police personnel checks a driver’s travel documents at the Gombak Toll Plaza, Selangor May 5, 2021. Under the tightened SOPs, there is a limit of three persons in a private vehicle at any one time while children under 12 are not allowed to be in public places unless there is a good reason. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 24 — Following the tightening up of the conditional movement control order’s (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs), police permits will now be required for crossing zones that were formerly placed under the Kuching Zone, effective from May 25 to June 7.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today that breaking up Kuching Zone into four zones is among its top priority in containing the spread of the Covid-19 infections in the southern part of Sarawak.

They are Kuching and Samarahan Divisions, Serian Zone, Lundu Zone, and Bau Zone.

“All movements between these four zones will be allowed for essential services, those residing in one zone but working in another zone, and in emergency cases, but they must require permission from the police,” SDMC said in a statement.

It added the workers who are permanently employed in the four zones and are affected by the changes in SOPs, however, are exempted from being swabbed every 14 days and they are allowed to apply for the police permits with supporting letters from their employers.

SDMC also said that the operating hours for all sectors in Sarawak are from 6am to 8pm.

Under the tightened SOPs, there is a limit of three persons in a private vehicle at any one time while children under 12 are not allowed to be in public places unless there is a good reason.

SDMC also said public transport is allowed to operate at 50 per cent passenger capacity, and property owners must ensure that people entering their premises are of low risk for Covid-19 infection by checking their MySejahtera.

SDMC also bans face-to-face official meetings by the private and public sectors and all sports activities for the purpose of training and competition.

However, jogging and exercises which are done individually are allowed.

SDMC also said 397 or 74.91 per cent of the 530 positive cases registered in Sarawak today are from Sibu, Miri, Bintulu, Kuching, and Julau districts.

Sarawak’s cumulative total cases now stand at 42,813.