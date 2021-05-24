Optimax centres in TTDI, Ipoh, Seremban and its Penang hospital to be used for Covid-19 vaccinations

The eye specialist service provider said the ACCs are Optimax TTDI, Optimax Ipoh and Optimax Seremban while the hospital is Optimax Eye Specialist Hospital in Penang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Optimax Holdings Bhd today announced that three of its ambulatory care centres (ACCs) and one of its specialist hospitals have been appointed as ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd’s partner private ACCs and partner private hospital for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

The eye specialist service provider said the ACCs are Optimax TTDI, Optimax Ipoh and Optimax Seremban while the hospital is Optimax Eye Specialist Hospital in Penang.

“The effective date of the appointment is the date when ProtectHealth receives the complete acceptance of the appointment letter from the respective centres. This appointment shall be for the duration of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme unless terminated by either party,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

ProtectHealth Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ProtectHealth Malaysia, established under the Ministry of Health.

As a not-for-profit company, ProtectHealth coordinates, administers and manages initiatives related to financing healthcare services as mandated by MOH.

ProtectHealth is the healthcare scheme administrator for Skim Peduli Kesihatan untuk Kumpulan B40 (PeKa B40), electronic service provider for the Foreign Worker Hospitalisation and Surgical Insurance Scheme (SPIKPA) and implementer of general practitioners’ participation in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. — Bernama