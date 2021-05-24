Melaka Hospital ICU beds capacity reaches low level warning

File picture shows Royal Malaysian Army personnel arranging the bed in the Field ICU to combat the surge of Covid-19 cases here at Kepala Batas Hospital, May 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

MELAKA, May 24 — The use of Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) beds at Melaka Hospital is nearing the warning level after 51 out of the 72 beds allocated have been occupied as of yesterday.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said the situation forced additional ICU beds to be placed in regular wards as there are 145 patients, including non-Covid-19 patients, being treated at the ICU compared to its current capacity of 114.

“This is not a simple matter as it requires special beds, equipment and many things require the proper setting. It is not comparable to a real ICU,” he told a media conference here today.

As of yesterday, 116 patients with minor symptoms were being treated at the Covid-19 low-risk quarantine and treatment centre at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh.

“Another 352 patients are still awaiting placement. We are also continuing to house 301 patients at the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang, Selangor while 350 patients are self-isolating,” he said.

He also said seven more vaccination centres will be opened in Melaka to speed up the vaccination process.

He said three of the centres began operations today, at Dewan Hang Tuah, Dewan Create Simpang Ampat Alor Gajah and Dewan Hj Ithnin Merlimau.

The remaining four centres are at Dewan CTRM Batu Berendam, Dewan MMU, Dewan MPHTJ Bukit Beruang and Dewan UITM Alor Gajah, which are all expected to begin operations on June 15.

“We hope that with the additional centres, an estimated 109,510 people will be vaccinated. This means 97 per cent of those who qualify for phase two and have registered on MySejahtera will be vaccinated by June 30,” he added.

In a related development, four factories in Melaka – two each in Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah districts – have been ordered to close temporarily from May 21 to June 3 due to a rise in positive cases at the premises. — Bernama