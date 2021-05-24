Labuan under 30-day EMCO starting Wesak Day as infectivity rate jumps to 2.55

File picture shows the Covid-19 quarantine centre at the Labuan Corporation Multipurpose Hall becoming operational following a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in Labuan, May 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — An enhanced movement control order (EMCO) has been placed on five sub-zones in Labuan this Wednesday, to curb the movement of its residents even further.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Covid-18 status for all five sub-zones changed from yellow to red overnight because the Covid-19 basic reproduction number (R0) shot up to 2.55 yesterday.

“The Ministry of Health confirmed the R0 for Labuan on May 23 is at 2.55, more than 2.00, and it’s possible that large scale infections can happen.

“After evaluating all the risks we decided to implement an EMCO in the five sub-zones of Labuan effective May 26 until June 24, 2021.

“This EMCO is to control the movement of the people and to curb the spread to other communities,” he said in a statement.

Apart from that, three mukim in Pahang — Kuala Lipis, Penjom and Budu — have been placed under EMCO from May 26 until June 8 after 132 positive cases were found here from May 1 until May 24.

Besides that, Taman Seria Ketiau and Taman Desa Seri Ketiau in Putatan, Sabah saw 21 cases from 282 screenings while Kampung Sungai Imam in Tawau saw 17 positive cases from 57 screenings. Both places are under EMCO from May 26 until June 8.

The EMCO in Felda estate in Kahang Timur in Kluang Johor has been extended till June 8. It was set to end tomorrow but 140 individuals were found positive here from 1092 screenings while results of 75 more samples have not returned yet.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Felda Umas Sabah and Kampung Bako Hilir in Sarawak ended today, one day ahead of schedule.