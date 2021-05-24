FT minister deletes tweet on ‘fake’ Covid-19 graph after being called out by social media users

Ketereh Umno division chairman Tan Sri Datuk Seri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters during the party’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was forced to delete a tweet after being called out for sharing misinformation on two Covid-19 graphs.

Lawyer and political secretary to DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, Syahredzan Johan, highlighted Annuar's now missing tweet, after the latter faced intense criticism on his misunderstanding of the two charts.

Social media users attacked Annuar on what they labelled as his inability to differentiate between the two charts: one that highlighted cumulative infection cases and another showing cumulative cases per one million people.

Annuar had, in his now deleted tweet, also taken a jibe at DAP and its supporters by accusing them of sharing a fake chart.

The kerfuffle began after Annuar attempted to correct Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh who had shared a graph depicting Malaysia as being the second nation after India, in terms of infection numbers.

