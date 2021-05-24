EPF revises operating hours for all offices, counters nationwide

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 24 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has revised its operating hours for all of its offices and counters nationwide to between 8.30am and 2pm, effective tomorrow until further notice.

Such revision is in connection with the tightening of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the movement control order 3.0 enforced in the country, except Sarawak and Sabah, to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

“Member visits can only be made by appointments either via the Janji Temu Online facility within the EPF website https://www.kwsp.gov.my/ms/janjitemu or calls from the relevant branches.

“Walk-in visits are strictly not allowed. Only services that are listed under the Janji Temu Online are available at branches during this period,” said an EPF statement today.

EPF said it will enforce the SOP for all of its branches nationwide in line with the announcement by the National Security Council to ensure the safety and health of its members and staff.

It said all members must go through a temperature screening and check-in via MySejahtera prior to entering the branch premises.

Besides that, all members are required to present their MySejahtera status to the EPF officer at the respective branch, and will only be allowed entry if they are listed as ‘low risk’.

“All members must observe physical distancing measures during their entire visit.”

Meanwhile, EPF is closing its Bayan Baru office and counters in Penang from today until further notice, after an employee at the branch was tested positive for Covid-19.

The branch is closed for disinfection and sanitisation while the employee is now under treatment for recovery and contact tracing is underway.

EPF called for members’ patience and understanding during this period as the it looked to serve with the best of its ability through physical and electronic channel.

It extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused.

For more information, members can contact the EPF’s Contact Management Centre at 03- 8922 6000 or visit the EPF website. — Borneo Post



