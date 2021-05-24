Covid-19 vaccination at 12 private hospitals to kick off tomorrow, and it’s free

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a frontliner at the UiTM Private Specialist Centre in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — Twelve private hospitals will begin operating as Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) starting tomorrow as part of the government’s national immunisation programme.

ProtectHealth Corporation chief executive Anas Alam Faizli said a total of 2,250 vaccine doses will be available as a start.

Dimaklumkan 12 hospital swasta akan bermula beroperasi besok 25 Mei sebagai PPV HS bermula dengan gabungan jumlah kapasiti 2,250 dos/sehari di bawah Program Imunisasi COVID-19 Kebangsaan (PICK) dan akan terus dipertingkatkan setiap minggu! #LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/q2LIuAdrWL — Anas Alam Faizli (@aafaizli) May 24, 2021

“It is hereby announced that 12 private hospitals would begin operating tomorrow, May 25, as PPV HS, beginning with a combined total capacity of 2,250 doses per day under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, and would be continuously increased weekly,” he tweeted this afternoon.

ProtectHealth is an initiative under the Ministry of Health (MOH) that is coordinating with private hospitals to ramp up the vaccination drive and achieve herd immunity for Malaysia.

The list of private hospitals and their locations have yet to be made known.

MORE TO COME