Baby boy dies after falling out of bed at babysitter’s house

DUNGUN, May 24 — A 14-month-old baby boy, who was believed to have fallen out of a bed at his babysitter’s house, here, last Saturday, died yesterday.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said Khaleel Islam Mohamad Ehafizuddin was pronounced dead at 10pm while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu.

He said the victim had a fractured skull and suffered from internal bleeding in the head.

“On Saturday, the victim’s father received a phone call from his wife at about 10.20am to inform of the incident and immediately rushed to the babysitter’s house in Paka.

“The victim’s father and the 24-year-old babysitter then took the baby to the Paka Health Clinic before he was referred to the Dungun Hospital and HSNZ,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Baharudin said the case was being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence. — Bernama