SDMC: EMCO SOPs tightened, two Raya clusters detected

A police personnel checks a driver's travel documents at the Gombak Toll Plaza, Selangor May 5, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 23 — The existing enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced in Sarawak will be tightened, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat announced today.

“The enforcement of the improved EMCO will take effect from 12.01am on May 25 to 11.59pm on June 7,” the secretariat said in a statement.

SDMC said three new Covid-19 clusters were registered in the last 24 hours. Two of the clusters are gatherings that took place during Hari Raya on May 13.

It said that the Taman Sourabaya Indah cluster here was sparked from a gathering at the house of an index case involving five families from the Kuching district.

It said nine individuals, including the index case, had tested positive and 22 other individuals who attended the gathering had tested negative while the outcome of tests on three others is still pending.

Nine individuals also tested positive from Jalan Jambatan Gantung Cluster here.

According to the SDMC secretariat, the index case had visited a house during Hari Raya on May 13 and so far, seven individuals from the house had so far tested positive.

The secretariat also said 26 positive cases were detected from Sungai Majau, Kanowit, cluster

It said 51 individuals from longhouse Nanga Setapang were screened for Covid-19 infections, with 26 of them tested positive and 24 others tested negative.

It said the outcome of a test on an individual is still pending.

The secretariat also said that Sarawak registered 663 positive cases today, with Sibu contributing 112 and followed by Kuching with 105 and Miri, 103.

It said Belaga recorded 43 cases, followed by Bintulu with 37, Serian and Betong with 29 each, Selangau (26), Pakan (23), Samarahan (22), Mukah (16), Kapit and Tanjung Manis with 15 each, Sarikei (14), Subis (11), Sri Aman (10), Lawas (9), Bau (8), Kanowit (7), Song (6), Pusa (4), Meradong, Julau and Beluru with three each, Tatau, Tebedu and Asajaya with two each while Marudi, Bukit Mabong, Dalat and Simunjan, one each.

Sarawak’s cumulative positive cases now stand 42,283.