Muhyiddin: ‘Confusing’ and ever-changing SOPs due to ‘dynamic’ circumstances of Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the ‘Bicara Khas’ programme broadcast at the Angkasapuri building in Kuala Lumpur May 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today attributed the ‘ever-changing’ standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) announced by the government to the dynamics of Covid-19.

In an interview with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Muhyiddin conceded that he was well-aware of the feedback provided by the people on the constant changes made to the existing SOPs to the point of it being ‘convoluted’.

Acknowledging there might be minor confusion over the SOPs, Muhyiddin stressed that one should not associate the SOPs as such, but look at it as an improvement of existing measures.

“On why the common folks think it’s ever-changing, it is so because Covid-19 is similar in nature. Situations change. It’s not static, dynamic. And we follow the situation in order to make adjustments to address ongoing issues,” he said during RTM’s Bicara Khas programme here.

He also gave examples of how ‘dynamism’ of the Covid-19 pandemic ‘forced’ the government to make constant changes to dining rules in eateries, much to the frustration of the common folks.

