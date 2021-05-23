Flood: electricity supply to 10,000 consumers in Beaufort, Tenom disrupted, says SESB

A house affected by floods in Kampung Lama Tenom during a survey, May 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

TENOM, May 23 — Electricity supply to about 7,000 consumers in Beaufort and 3,000 consumers in Tenom was disrupted due to floods in the district, said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) senior general manager (Asset Management) Norhizami Abu Hasan.

He said the matter among others was due to 66 sub-stations (PE) in Beaufort and 18 PE in Tenom being turned off for safety.

“Works to restore supply will be conducted in stages when it was safe to do so...generally it is extremely dangerous to carry out works relating to electricity current in bad weather.

“Therefore, SESB hopes consumers would understand the situation and be patient as the team is waiting to restore supply in the flood affected areas quickly when the condition permits,” he told Bernama.

The total number of flood victims in Sabah rose slightly when 4,832 people are still being housed at temporary relief centres (PPS) this morning compared to 4,792 evacuees last night with 4,221 in Tenom and 611 in Beaufort.

Meanwhile, a Bernama observation in Tenom district found 33 villages and the Tenom Pangi Hydro Power Station were among those affected and therefore could not operate at optimum level as the river water level is still high.

SESB general manager (Generation) Jait Aziz said the overflow of river water from continuous rain caused the river water level to rise and Tenom Pangi Dam diversion water gate was open to release water from the hydro power station.

“As soon as the water level exceeds the maximum, we have to release to avoid the situation from getting worse,” he said.

He said a team of 64-personnel is ready to jump into action to restore power when the situation permits.

Kartini Maisdun, 31, a mother of four children had to leave their house located near Sungai Padas here to evacuate to the old railway station here.

“We choose to live nearby to look after our belongings as there were thefts in previous years. Police and the Welfare Department would always come to monitor the situation of flood victims,” she said.

She said the water level of Sungai Padas is getting higher while the current is swift creating uneasiness among villagers and some moved to the PPS in Tenom town as the flood gets worse. — Bernama