PM to address MCO, Covid-19 fight on national TV 9pm Sunday

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's interview will touch on subjects that include the vaccination rollout as well as current SOPs.— Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be appearing in an exclusive interview on RTM and Bernama TV tomorrow night to delve into issues on the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) and the efforts of the government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exclusive ‘Special Discussion on the Challenges of Covid-19 with YAB Prime Minister’ would be touching on the question of consistency in the operation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the determination of mechanisms, the economic sustainability of the country in the pandemic era as well as the momentum of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Produced with the cooperation of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), the exclusive interview to be hosted by Wan Syahrina Wan Ab Rahman of Bernama TV with Terrence Dass (RTM) will be on air at 9 pm tomorrow (May 23).

Bernama TV will also be broadcasting repeats of the exclusive interview at 2 am, 8am and 4 pm on Monday (May 24), 12 noon Tuesday (May 25) as well as 9.30 am and 5 pm on Wednesday (May 26).

— Bernama