PKR info chief throws doubt on Umno’s bid to ally with DAP

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Akin was reported as saying that a new political alignment requires a political notion that reflects racial diversity and simultaneously results in a stable government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 ― PKR said its stance on forming an alliance with Umno together with DAP remains positive, but only on the condition that the latter has no malicious intention behind the move.

Utusan Malaysia reported PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Akin saying that a new political alignment requires a political notion that reflects racial diversity and simultaneously results in a stable government.

“The problem now is, is Umno ready or not? Don't just say ready, but have something [malicious] behind it.

“Speaking of racial diversity, DAP features such strong support from the non-Malay voters. So naturally if Umno is ready to start cooperation, the party can understand this matter.

“We do not see any problem for the two parties of Pakatan Harapan to serve a strong political choice, and the people can consider that,” he was quoted saying.

On May 11, it was reported that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno has to face a new political alignment and be open to new political partners if it wishes to helm the country once more.

In a special interview in conjunction with Umno’s 75th anniversary posted on his Facebook account, Zahid was asked about the party’s “No Anwar, No DAP, No Bersatu” policy that was reached during its general annual assembly.

In response, he cited former prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein as an example, where the latter held talks with Opposition parties before the formation of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Utusan Malaysia also reported that the blooming relationship between DAP and Umno can be seen after the latter’s party Women chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad and DAP’s Bangi lawmaker Ong Kian Ming had together visited a student from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) that suffered from cancer.

However in March, it was reported that DAP reiterated that there will be no political cooperation with Umno until the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) decides otherwise.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the party’s CEC has not changed its previous policy position of no cooperation with Umno especially for the coming 15th general election.