MEF: Private sector employers relieved as govt decides to impose tighter SOPs

Private sector employers were relieved that SOPs would be tightened instead of imposing a full lockdown. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has lauded the government’s decision to impose tighter enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the economic and social sectors in Covid-19 affected areas instead of declaring a full nationwide lockdown.

It said private sector employers were relieved with this decision particularly when the government has to carefully consider the views of the industry despite the pressure from the medical personnel.

“The rising number of Covid-19 infections is a cause for serious concern and the government has decided wisely in terms of striking this delicate balance between the saving of lives and saving livelihoods.

“The decision not to implement a full lockdown would allow employers to continue to resuscitate their businesses during this very challenging period, and pave the way for a full economic recovery.

“The safety and health of the people is sacred and must be prioritised,” president Datuk Syed Hussain Syed Husman said in a statement today.

“We must come to terms that Covid-19 will remain in our community for a while and we need to learn how to deal with it effectively, such as encouraging the immunisation programme, enforcing stricter SOPs and restricting movement,” he added.

The federation advised all employers and employees that the step may not be the best to control the spread of Covid-19 but the government has no choice based on the financial impact of full shutdown.

“Malaysians must realise that the burden to control the spread is with us and not the government. So, we must be disciplined and change our behaviour, attitude, and practice to follow the SOPs,” he added. — Bernama