Land, sea public transport limited to 50pc capacity, says transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 —- The passenger capacity for all modes of land and sea public transport services will be limited to 50 per cent of the maximum capacity from May 25.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this was following the National Security Council’s (MKN) decision to tighten the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said, however, air passenger and cargo services are exempted due to the current low passenger capacity.

“Airlines and passengers also need to comply with strict SOP set by the MKN and the Health Ministry.

“Public transport is an important service but, at this time, it’s more important to reduce gatherings and movement (of people),” he said in a statement today.

Wee explained that the relevant agencies under the ministry would update the travel schedules, including limiting the service frequency for buses, ferries, rail and trains.

He said public transport users are encouraged to get the latest information through official websites and social media channels of the relevant transport services.

For taxi and e-hailing services, Wee said each vehicle is limited to three people (a driver and two passengers), including for four-wheel drive vehicles and vans.

He stressed that public transport users need to get interstate or interdistrict travel approval from the police if they use public transport.

Enforcement personnel will be on duty at public transport stations and terminals to ensure SOP compliance and to monitor the current situation together with security agency personnel, he said.

Wee also appealed to public transport users to always comply with the SOP at all stations and terminals. — Bernama