Finas: Filming activities only allowed at official studios during MCO 3.0

Filming activities will now only be allowed at official studios during the MCO. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Filming activities for movies, dramas, documentaries, animations and music productions during the Movement Control Order 3.0 (MCO 3.0) can only be done at official studios registered with local authorities and Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), in a statement, said the official studios include Finas studios, Iskandar Malaysia Studios and Jelas Juta Studios which would be operational from May 25 from 8 am to 8 pm.

It said filming activities are allowed with a minimum number of crew members without an audience, with prior approval for the special filming certificate (SPP) and subject to compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) for the creative industry set by the National Security Council (MKN).

“Finas also wishes to remind all quarters to comply with the SOP set by MKN as well as all guidelines encompassing disease prevention and restriction protocols, health screenings, sanitation and disinfection of premises, physical distancing, workers’ safety procedures as well as emergency response,” the statement read.

It added that details of the new creative industry SOP will be announced on Monday (May 24) and the latest development could be obtained through media announcements, Finas website (www.finas.gov.my) as well as on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. — Bernama