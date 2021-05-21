With eight fatalities today, Sarawak records new highest daily death total, says SDMC

Four of the deaths were recorded in Kapit Hospital, with two each in Saratok Hospital and Sarikei Hospital, while the total of Covid-19 positive cases in the state reached 40,871 after another 612 new cases were recorded today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, May 21 — Sarawak recorded a new highest daily Covid-19 death toll today when eight people died, bringing the total fatalities due to the disease in the state to 247 people, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

Four of the deaths were recorded in Kapit Hospital, with two each in Saratok Hospital and Sarikei Hospital, while the total of Covid-19 positive cases in the state reached 40,871 after another 612 new cases were recorded today.

In a statement today, the committee said a new workplace cluster, Jalan Simpang Tiga in Kuching, was detected at a shopping mall in Kenyalang Park today, with 14 positive cases detected out of 44 individuals screened in the area.

Currently, there are still 80 active clusters in the state with 51 of them recording an increase in cases.

The committee also decided to enforce the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Panjang Ribun House in Sungai Klampai, Saratok in Betong division beginning today till June 4 following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the area. — Bernama