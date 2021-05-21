STAR backs PBS on invite for Shafee’s Warisan to join Perikatan

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan, who is a vice chairman of PN, said STAR was open to the notion and believed all parties should be invited into PN, including Warisan. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, May 21 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said he supported the idea of Parti Warisan Sabah joining Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the coalition was open to accepting any party for the sake of political stability.

Kitingan, who is a vice chairman of PN, said STAR was open to the notion and believed all parties should be invited into PN, including Warisan.

“Yes I support it. I don’t have any problem because the more united Sabah is, the better. Why not?,” he said when asked to comment on Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili’s statement who invited the Opposition party to join PN.

“They have assemblymen who want to serve their constituencies. So, why not do this together?” Kitingan said.

He added that the ruling state coalition, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, has discussed the matter and that the chief minister was receptive.

PBS yesterday invited the rival Warisan to join PN’s ranks following overtures from Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal who said he would love to work with the party.

The PN-aligned GRS state government has a comfortable majority of 48 in the 79 seat state assembly. Warisan and its partners have 30 seats.