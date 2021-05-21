Selangor police chief: Detainee’s death at Gombak IPD due to heart attack

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the heart attack was determined to be the cause of death after a post-mortem examination was conducted on the 43-year-old’s body at the National Department of Forensic Medicine in Hospital Kuala Lumpur this morning by senior pathologists. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A man who died while being held at the Gombak police district headquarters (IPD) yesterday suffered a fatal heart attack, Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed revealed today.

Arjunaidi said the heart attack was determined to be the cause of death after a post-mortem examination was conducted on the 43-year-old’s body at the National Department of Forensic Medicine in Hospital Kuala Lumpur this morning by senior pathologists.

“The post-mortem found the cause of death to be due to acute myocardial infarction which also means having a heart attack.

“Checks towards the deceased’s body were also done with the victim’s next of kin and family members present as witnesses.

“Results of the physical examinations on the victim’s body found no sign of physical injuries. The family has also been informed of the cause of death by the hospital,” Arjunaidi said in a statement today.

He added that with the findings, the report of the victim’s death has been classified as “sudden death” and that a death inquest has been recommended.

“Investigation papers will be completed and handed over to the Deputy public prosecutor with an accompanying suggestion that an inquest proceeding concerning the death be carried out,” he added.

It was earlier reported that the man had suffered breathing difficulties at the Gombak IPD act around 11.40am, 20 minutes after he was arrested.

He was declared dead by a paramedic at around 12.30pm.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe had said the man was brought in to assist in the investigation of a criminal intimidation case, and initial checks found that the man, who worked as a security guard, had a history of heart disease.