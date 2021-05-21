Mad rush at wet markets and grocery stores in Ipoh on eve of EMCO in four Perak mukim

Members of the public queue up to shop for groceries at a local supermarket in Ipoh May 21, 2021 ahead of the EMCO within four Perak mukim. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 21 — Scenes of panic buying returned to Ipoh today following the government’s announcement of an enhanced movement control order for four mukim (sub-districts), involving major cities, in Perak, from tomorrow (May 22).

Checks by Malay Mail at several markets and malls saw hordes of people stocking up on basic necessities and groceries.

Aniza Othman, 37, who sells crabs in Pasar Besar Ipoh, said the market seemed particularly crowded today.

“Many people today. On normal days, I have to wait until noon or later to sell all my crabs, but today, everything was gone by 9am,” she told Malay Mail.

Vegetable trader Ani Talib, 52, said that customers were buying enough to last them an average of three to five days.

“I think people are worried that they might not be able to go out as often with the EMCO, so they have been buying more than usual.

“Normally, we don’t have this much of a crowd on Friday. If it is the weekend, yes, but not on weekdays,” she said.

Ani also said that the crowd started trickling in as early as 7am.

An egg trader, who only wanted to be known as Soo, said he saw a 20 per cent increase in customers today.

“The seafood and vegetable sections have been crowded since morning, but it was already expected with yesterday’s announcement on the EMCO,” said the 50-year-old.

Meanwhile, Fauzi Segaran Abdullah, 67, who came to the market to get his daily supplies, said that he decided to not buy fish today after seeing a large crowd at the section.

“I was worried about going there. The place is too crowded. I want to avoid crowds at all costs at the moment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I only bought some vegetables and fruit and I am about to leave,” he said.

Another customer, Nur Farirah Abdullah, 32, said that she focused on buying necessities to avoid spending more time than necessary in the market.

“I work at the UTC, which is located in the same building as the market, and I initially planned to buy items from the market at around 7am before clocking in.

“However, after seeing the long queues and crowds, I have decided to come back later. Anyhow, I managed to get the things that I wanted,” she said.

City Council enforcement officers were seen making the rounds at the market, ensuring that customers adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

A similar situation also transpired at Pasar Awam Buntong here, where people thronged the market to get their daily supplies.

A 48-year-old customer, who only wanted to be known as Lee, said that he decided to replenish his larder today as he is worried there will be complicated SOPs after the EMCO comes into effect.

“I have never experienced life under EMCO before and I don’t know how the SOP for this restriction will work.

“It might be complicated to follow, so I decided to do my shopping today,” he said.

Meanwhile, pictures of panic buying and shelves being emptied at AEON Kinta City here went viral on social media hours after the government’s EMCO announcement yesterday.

Checks by Malay Mail today at the supermarket saw long lines of people with full trolleys.

Only 150 people were allowed to enter the grocery section at one time and the management also provided a personal shopper service in an attempt to ease the traffic flow.

Yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that four mukim in Perak will be placed under an EMCO from tomorrow to June 4 after a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The mukim are Pengkalan Hulu, Muallim, Taiping and Hulu Kinta, which involves Ipoh, Chemor, Lahat and Tanjung Rambutan.

It is important to note that the EMCO is no longer the complete lockdown it was last year, when people were forbidden from leaving their homes and had essentials delivered to them.

Under the new EMCO SOP, one representative from each household is allowed to leave their home to purchase food, essentials and medical supplies from stores.