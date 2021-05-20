Society of the Blind in Malaysia urges govt to speed up vaccination for people with disabilities

SBM in a statement today said the proposal was submitted taking into account the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases and with Malaysia making a new daily record of 6,806 cases today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Society of the Blind in Malaysia (SBM) has proposed that the government speed up its vaccination drive for people with disabilities (PWD) and allocate one percent of the second phase of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the group.

SBM in a statement today said the proposal was submitted taking into account the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases and with Malaysia making a new daily record of 6,806 cases today.

It said the vaccination programme for PWDs should be speeded up for those who meet the eligibility requirements and are above 18 years because in general, the chances of the group being exposed to Covid-19 are much higher than the ordinary citizens.

On the AstraZeneca vaccine allocation, the society said most of the people from the PWD group, as well as those who have registered in February, have not received notification that they would be getting the vaccine.

“For the AstraZeneca vaccine programme this time, the mechanism adopted for senior citizens can be used for the group. The ministry can refer to the PWD registration number to verify their status.

“SBM would also like to suggest that a special lane or registration counter be provided for PWDs,” the statement read.

Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin in a virtual press conference on May 17 announced that the second phase of applications for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be open exclusively for senior citizens aged 60 and above from May 23 to 26. — Bernama