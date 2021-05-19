Melaka cops arrest civil servant for uploading pro-Israel video on TikTok

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the suspect was called in to have his statement recorded after police received a report at 11.13am yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, May 19 — Police detained a 37-year-old male civil servant who allegedly uploaded a 59-second video pledging his support for Israel on TikTok application.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the suspect was called in to have his statement recorded after police received a report at 11.13am yesterday.

“On questioning it was found that the suspect had uploaded a video on TikTok under the username @pahlawan90 expressing his support for Israel.

“The video that went viral received negative reaction from netizens as it was seen to touch on religious and racial sensitivities,” he said in a statement here today.

Afzanizar said a urine test also revealed that the suspect was positive for morphine adding that the video was uploaded when he was under the influence of drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for two days beginning today to facilitate investigation under Section 15 (1) (A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 505 (C) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. — Bernama