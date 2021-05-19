Malaysia sees record 6,075 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours, highest ever since pandemic began

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Gombak May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — New Covid-19 infections skyrocketed today to a record high of 6,075 new cases reported over the last 24-hour period, with more than one-third in Selangor.

A tweet by Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed 2,251 new cases in Selangor alone, followed by 699 in Johor and 660 in Kuala Lumpur as the top three states.

The tweet also listed 445 new cases reported in Kedah, 441 in Kelantan, 323 in Sarawak, 220 in Perak with and 203 in Terengganu.

MORE TO COME