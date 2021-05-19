Ismail Sabri: UTM Skudai under EMCO from Friday

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 49 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded as a result of 346 screening tests conducted in Kolej Datin Seri Endon, Kolej Tun Hussein Onn, Kolej Tun Dr Ismail, Kolej 9 and 10, as well as the university health centre. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed at the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) campus in Skudai, Johor from May 21 to June 3, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 49 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded as a result of 346 screening tests conducted in Kolej Datin Seri Endon, Kolej Tun Hussein Onn, Kolej Tun Dr Ismail, Kolej 9 and 10, as well as the university health centre.

“A high positivity rate of 14.2 per cent was also reported in the area and positive cases have spread to several other residential colleges.

“The implementation of the EMCO is to enable early detection of Covid-19 positive cases and prevent the spread of the virus to other areas,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Kampung Permatang Tulang Mukim Sebatu, Jasin, Melaka; Kampung Lubok Katak, Tapah, Perak; and Sekolah Menengan Kebangsaan Madai, Kunak, Sabah will be lifted tomorrow after the remaining active cases in the localities showing a declining trend.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 513 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order (MCO) yesterday.

Of that total, he said 484 were issued with compound notices while 29 were remanded.

He said among the offences recorded were not wearing face masks involving 185 individuals, failing to record personal details or registration at premises (105), failing to observe physical distancing (79), non-compliance with movement control instructions (57), involving in gambling activities (12) engaging in activities at entertainment outlets (five) interstate or interdistrict travel without permission (five) and 65 committed other offences. — Bernama