Human resources minister says over 300 possible fraud cases involving Penjana hiring fund

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan confirmed today there are employers allegedly committing fraud to receive funds under the Penjana hiring programme, revealing 340 confirmed cases and over 180 more under investigation.

The minister said the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) anti-fraud team had received hundreds of complaints about such abuse, first highlighted by a DAP state lawmaker from Pahang who pointed to a company that used bogus names to be eligible for subsidies.

The investigation report would either be referred to the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Saravanan added.

“We take this matter seriously,” he told a virtual press conference this evening.

