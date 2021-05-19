EMCO: Alor Setar South Toll Plaza entrance, exit temporarily closed

ALOR SETAR, May 19 ― The Alor Setar South Toll Plaza entrance and exit will be temporarily closed from today until June 1, following the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the Kota Setar district.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad in a post on its official Facebook page informed that vehicles using the highway are allowed to enter and exit Alor Setar via the Alor Setar North Toll Plaza.

“Please drive safely. Cooperation from all parties is greatly appreciated,” read the statement.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, last Monday said 28 sub-districts in the Kota Setar district will be placed under EMCO from May 19 to June 1, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Apart from Kota Setar, several localities in Bandar Darulaman and Kampung Lubuk Kawah in the Kubang Pasu district have also been placed under EMCO until May 31. ― Bernama