Covid-19: Health Ministry says no more green zones in peninsula

People get tested for Covid-19 at a public community screening by Selcare in Hulu Kelang, May 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — There are no more districts categorised as green zones in the peninsula as of yesterday while four states — Penang, Selangor, Melaka as well as Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have only red zones, according to the Ministry of Health’s Facebook post today.

The 14-day movement data on the distribution of new Covid-19 cases by districts in the peninsula from May 5 to 18 showed that the number of positive cases in Malaysia during the period was 57,089.

“Eight districts in the peninsula are in orange status, namely Langkawi, Kampar, Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rompin, Bera, Lipis and Marang while the districts with yellow status are Kangar, Perak Tengah, Mersing, Cameron Highlands, Maran, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Gua Musang, Padang Terap and Sik,” it said.

Sabah has the most green zones namely Tambunan, Kudat, Nabawan, Pitas, Kuala Penyu, Tongod, Telupid and Beluran.

Meanwhile, Sarawak has five districts in the green zone namely Simunjan, Asajaya, Kabong, Marudi and Telang Usan.

Green zone districts recorded zero cases, yellow (1–20 cases), orange (21–40 cases) and red (41 cases or more). — Bernama