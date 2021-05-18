In Kuantan, woman pleads not guilty to using unrecognised foreign title of ‘Datuk Seri Bakti Setia Temasek’

Sabariah Hashim, 45, was charged with using the title, which is an offence under Section 12 (2) of the Offences Relating To Awards Act 2017 and faced an imprisonment to up to three years, if found guilty. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, MAY 18 — A woman pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge with using the title “Datuk Seri Bakti Setia Temasek”, which is an unrecognised foreign award.

Sabariah Hashim, 45, was charged with using the title, which is an offence under Section 12 (2) of the Offences Relating To Awards Act 2017 and faced an imprisonment to up to three years, if found guilty.

The woman, who has eight children, was alleged to have committed the offence at the office of the Commercial Criminal Investigation Division, Kuantan district police headquarters, at 3.30pm last April 28.

Magistrate Najwa Hashim allowed Sabariah, represented by lawyer Mohd Azahari Matiasin, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, bail of RM3,000 with one surety.

The court set June 9 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Fathin Nadhirah Kasim prosecuted.

In the same court, a housewife, Wan Roshaidayati Wan Mohd, 51, pleaded not guilty to cheating.

She was alleged to have cheated Suhana Alias, 41, and Mohd Fadhil Hanafi Alias, 28, into giving her RM500 each for a kuih raya project that did not exist.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant and at a car park of a petrol station in Kuantan last December 31.

She was allowed bail of RM3,000 on each count and the court set June 8 for mention. — Bernama