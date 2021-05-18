Covid-19: Health minister observes preparations at UiTM Hospital

In a statement, the Health Ministry said Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba had overseen the intensive care unit (ICU) ward and the hospital’s logistic requirements to help the government address the pandemic in an integrated manner. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, May 18 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today visited Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Hospital in Puncak Alam, near here, to observe its preparation in facing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

It added that the minister also inspected all existing facilities at the hospital to ensure that they could be shared optimally, besides discussing strategic collaboration with the university to increase the country’s ability to deal with the pandemic.

Among the preparation at the ministry’s level was increasing the ward and ICU beds capacity by repurposing its health facilities and collaborating with teaching hospitals including the UiTM Hospital in Puncak Alam. — Bernama