Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Dept director Abd Rahim Jaafar retires

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar will go on mandatory retirement tomorrow after 35 years of service with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

PDRM, in a statement today, announced that, in this regard, JKDNKA deputy director (Operations) Datuk Azri Ahmad would be JKDNKA acting director.

Abd Rahim, who was born on May 19, 1961 in Pekan, Pahang, joined PDRM as a Cadet ASP on February 2, 1986.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

After completing his training as a Cadet ASP, he was appointed as Secret Society ASP in Kelantan police contingent headquarters CID and subsequently as Pasir Mas district deputy police chief.

In addition, he also held several other important posts including Terengganu CID deputy chief, Kedah CID deputy chief, Penang deputy police chief, Selangor deputy police chief, Bukit Aman NCID (Investigation) deputy director and Kedah police chief.

Subsequently, he was appointed as Bukit Aman Management Department director on January 29, 2019 and took over the post of JKDNKA director on September 9, 2020. — Bernama