PDRM hikes security following allegations of Israeli threat, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is always alert and takes the necessary step to boost the level of security to ensure security and public order in this country.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said PDRM viewed seriously the allegations of security threat issued by Israel against the leaders of the Palestinian struggle around the world including Malaysia.

“PDRM will always take the necessary action to boost the level of security control from all aspects,” he said in a statement today.

He said PDRM would continue to monitor the issue from time to time to avoid any untoward incident from taking place.

In this regard, he advised the public to stay calm following the threats issued by Israel.

Yesterday, an allegation, that the Israeli secret service would get rid of Palestinian leaders all over the world including in Malaysia, went viral on social media. — Bernama