Patients admitted to Kelantan’s low-risk quarantine centre urged to disclose medical condition, says its director

KOTA BARU, May 17 — Patients admitted to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) are urged not to hide their health problems as this will make it difficult for various parties especially the healthcare providers.

Kelantan PKRC director Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said it was found that some Covid-19 patients did not disclose their medical history during screening before they were taken to the PKRC.

He said most only claimed they were tested positive for Covid-19 but failed to inform that they have chronic diseases including diabetes.

“Recently, a few hours after a patient was taken to the Pusat Tarbiah Islamiah Kelantan (Putik) PKRC in Pengkalan Chepa, we had to rush the patient to the hospital after he became unconscious due to complications from chronic diseases.

“As such, we hope patients will be more truthful to avoid any unwanted incidents,” he told reporters during a visit to the Gelanggang Seni PKRC here today.

Meanwhile Dr Mohd Azman said more PKRCs would be opened if the number of Covid-19 cases exceeds 500 a day.

He said if the daily cases remained at between 300 to 400 a day, the 10 PKRCs would be sufficient as 100 to 150 patients were being discharged each day.

“However, if the daily cases rise further to 500 or 600 continuously within a week, more PKRCs will be set up,” he said, adding that the existing PKRCs were operating at 80 per cent capacity.

On the Gelanggang Seni PKRC he said, 10 doctors would be stationed at the centre to monitor patients with the help of other medical personnel and staff.

Dr Mohd Azman added that currently 1,300 Covid-19 patients in the state are on home isolation order (HIO).

“We hope to reduce the number of people on HIO and we strongly recommend that elderly patients should be taken to the PKRC as they are at risk of getting early complications,” he said. — Bernama