Besut cops probe alleged MCO SOP breach by former Jabi assemblyman for organising Raya open house

BESUT, May 17 — Police have opened an investigation paper on the former Jabi state assemblyman Mohd Iskandar Jaafar for allegedly organising an open house on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri last Thursday.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the investigation was being carried out under Regulation 17 P.U (A) 225/2021 for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the movement control order.

“Mohd Iskandar was present at the Besut District Police Headquarters to record his statement at 8.15 pm yesterday and the investigation is ongoing,” he told Bernama, when contacted, today.

Since last Thursday, some photos went viral on social media showing several guests, including children, enjoying Hari Raya dishes at Mohd Iskandar’s house.

Meanwhile, Mohd Iskandar, who is also the Setiu Umno Division secretary, said no compound has been issued so far.

“There is no open house...but I leave it to the police to investigate and make appropriate considerations,” he said. — Bernama