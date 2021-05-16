Health D-G: Covid-19 infectivity rate at 1.05 as of May 15, Malaysia to see daily 8,000 cases by June if SOPs compromised

Family members greet each other at the Bandar Bukit Mahkota-Nilai border on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, May 13, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — The nation's Covid-19 infectivity rate as of yesterday stood at 1.05, with Terengganu recording the highest at 1.29, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this morning on Twitter.

Putrajaya took second spot with 1.25, with Pahang and Perak recording 1.23e respectively, while Kedah recorded 1.21.

Melaka and Penang recorded 1.18 respectively, Johor recorded 1.15, while Selangor and Negri Sembilan recorded 1.14. Kuala Lumpur meanwhile, recorded 1.08

On April 14, Dr Noor Hisham said the basic reproduction number for Covid-19 infections had risen to 1.14.

Previously on April 10, it was 1.03, then 1.06 on April 11, 1.07 on April 12, and 1.09 on April 13.

Dr Noor Hisham also shared the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) latest modelling that forecast more than 8,000 new daily Covid-19 cases by June should poor compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the public continue.

Previously, it had forecasted around 5,000 new cases a day by June if SOPs were not followed.