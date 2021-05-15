Govt remains committed to empowering youths, says PM Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said various initiatives had been implemented specifically for the youth community through assistance packages of the Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is committed to continue helping youths through efforts to empower them for the development of highly innovative and sustainable human capital, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The prime minister said towards this end, various initiatives had been implemented specifically for the youth community through assistance packages of the Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi (Pemerkasa).

“The government has introduced several initiatives specially for youths under Initiative 19: Prihatin Belia.

“All these efforts are to ensure that all government policies and initiatives always remain relevant by taking into consideration the aspirations and current needs of youths,” he said in his National Youth Day 2021 address which was aired live on the Youth and Sports Ministry Facebook page today.

The government through the Youth and Sports Ministry and with the cooperation of the Malaysian Youth Council was also taking the initiative to formulate the New Youth Development Model, he added. — Bernama