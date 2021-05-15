Covid-19: Four Malaysians among 52 new cases in Singapore Friday

At noon yesterday, Singapore reported 24 cases in the community, and 28 imported. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 15 — Four Malaysians are among the 52 new cases of Covid-19 reported here Friday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its full data released late last night, the MOH said all of them were linked to Case 62873 cluster, an 88 year-old cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3, who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 5.

One of the Malaysians linked to the cluster received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on May 10, said the ministry.

“He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he was tested on May 12 during quarantine. His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 13. His serology test result is pending,” said MOH.

Case 62873 cluster is the biggest among 12 open clusters here with 59 cases so far.

At noon yesterday, Singapore reported 24 cases in the community, and 28 imported.

The republic which will tighten safe management measures in the community from May 16, has so far a total caseload of 61,505. — Bernama