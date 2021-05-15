CMCO in Sarawak extended until June 7

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today has decided to extend the conditional movement control order for Sarawak to June 7 . — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, May 15 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today has decided to extend the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for Sarawak from May 18 (12.01am) to June 7 (11.59pm).

“This decision is made after assessing the Covid-19 situation in the state, where positive cases are still high.

“The complete information regarding the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will be posted on the National Security Council (MKN) website,” it said in a statement.

The CMCO had originally been extended in Sarawak until May 17. — Borneo Post Online