Archer Haziq Kamaruddin laid to rest in Merlimau

JASIN, May 15 — National archer Haziq Kamaruddin, who died yesterday, was laid to rest at the Taman Koperasi Serkam Darat Muslim cemetery in Merlimau early today.

Prayers were held at Surau Al-Taqwa in accordance with the standard operating procedures set after the remains arrived from Kajang Hospital at about 12.45 am.

Also present at the funeral was National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Haziq, 27, was pronounced dead at the Kajang Hospital at 9.37am.

According to a family member, Haziq collapsed after performing the Subuh prayer at his house in Kajang.

The recurve archer had brought fame and glory to Malaysia with many of his achievements at the international level and had competed in two Olympic Games — London 2012 and Rio 2016. — Bernama