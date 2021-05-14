EMCO in two Melaka, Sabah villages from tomorrow

File picture shows the setting up of barbed wires to mark the EMCO areas in Bintulu. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The extended movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced for an area in Melaka and another in Sabah due to rising Covid-19 cases at the locations.

In a statement today, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob identified the areas as Kampung Lubok Redan in Alor Gajah, and Lorong 2 Kampung Kongsi 8 in Tawau — adding that that EMCO will begin tomorrow and end on May 29.

““Until today the Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed there was a significant rise of cases in the past two weeks at this locality, with as much as 56 positive cases recorded,” Ismail said regarding Kampung Lubok Redan.

Similarly, 15 Covid-19 cases had been identified in Lorong 2 Kampung Kongsi 8 recently.

Ismail also announced that the EMCO at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Madai in Kunak, Sabah will be extended to May 28 — although it was supposed to end today — as MoH has reported there is still new cases turning up in the area and there are still 51 test samples awaiting results.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at Kampung Bergosong, Tawau, will end as planned tomorrow, after MoH and other various agencies deemed it safe.