Private doctors told not to advertise Covid-19 vaccine registration on social media to avoid confusion

While several private clinics have been selected to participate under the national immunisation programme, they are not allowed to publicly advertise and to collect registrations via WhatsApp. ― SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― ProtectHealth, an incorporated entity appointed by the Ministry of Health to manage Private Medical Practitioners participation in the Covid-19 vaccination programme has issued a statement urging all private clinics and hospitals to stop advertising that they are offering vaccinations at their clinic.

While several private clinics have been selected to participate under the national immunisation programme, they are not allowed to publicly advertise and to collect registrations via WhatsApp. This is to avoid causing unnecessary confusion and misunderstanding among the public.

Online applications should be directed to MySejahtera or Vaksincovid.gov.my. ProtectHealth demands all private medical practitioners to stop their advertising activities with the intention of collecting names. If you’ve already registered for the national immunisation program, there’s no need to re-register again.

To recap, ProtectHealth partner private clinics are basically additional vaccination centres under the National Immunisation Programme. This doesn’t mean you can pay for the vaccine at the private clinic as all vaccines administered under the national programme are totally free of charge and it is currently being rolled out in phases. Covid-19 vaccinations are offered for free to both citizens and non-citizens in Malaysia.

The actual vaccine appointment will be arranged by the special committee on ensuring access to Covid-19 vaccine supply (JKJAV) and recipients will be notified via MySejahtera and by SMS. So there’s a chance that you could receive an appointment at a mass vaccination centre, government health facility or at a private clinic. ― SoyaCincau