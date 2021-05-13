IGP: Police to ‘improve’ application system for interstate travel to deter forgeries

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani is pictured at a roadblock at the USJ Toll Plaza in Subang on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri May 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SUBANG JAYA, May 13 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will be updating the interstate application system to prevent the falsification of documents in future.

Without elaborating further on the system, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said this is because police have detected several tactics in faking cross state documents since the implementation of movement control order (MCO) this month.

He said the tactic is quite difficult to avoid as many members of the public are attempting find ways to overcome the existing interstate system.

“Police will find ways to improve the system and put a stop to these tactics.

“It is normal for the people to do fake such documents but PDRM will tighten up the loopholes,” he told reporters after joining Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to visit roadblock personnel at USJ Subang toll plaza here last night.

He was commenting on the tactics of the people in faking interstate documents during the current MCO.

In this regard, he said PDRM rejected 2,730 interstate travel applications over various frivolous excuses.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri who was also in the visit advised the people to continue complying with the MCO and not to attempt crossing states and districts.

“I have visited the roadblocks set up at Eco Majestic toll plaza and USJ Subang toll plaza and found there were not many cars on Aidilfitri night (last night) as expected.

“So I believe all are at home and did not jam up the roads. I hope the situation reflects that the people are adhering to every order issued by the government in not crossing states and districts,” he said.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Muez Abd Aziz and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang. — Bernama