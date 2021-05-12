Individual who broke road barrier cones in Taiping identified by police

BUKIT GANTANG, May 12 — The police have identified the individual who is believed to have damaged the road barrier cones at the intersection of Jalan Simpang Halt to Jalan Perusahaan Kamunting Raya in Taiping used to curb inter-district travel on Monday.

Taiping district police chief ACP Osman Mamat said preliminary investigations revealed that the incident where five water-filled cones were smashed was believed to be done at night at the Taiping-Matang subdistrict border area.

He said they realised what had happened when a police personnel made a check the next morning and found five cones damaged.

“The act of vandalising public property is an offence and can be charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief,” he said when met by reporters during a check at the Changkat Jering toll plaza near here this afternoon.

Osman said the road barrier cones were placed at the road after Taiping subdistrict was placed under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from May 7 till 20.

Meanwhile, he said the police will conduct a special operation to track individuals who crossed state borders without permission into the district for Aidilfitri celebrations.

He said a special team was formed to conduct checks at the toll plaza and train station in Taiping to ensure there were no attempts to cross state borders. — Bernama

French Open fans must show they are free from Covid-19 if they want to be among the small number of spectators allowed. — AFP pic