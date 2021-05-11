Sibu MP calls for federal govt to prioritise senior citizens in Covid-19 vaccination programme

Senior citizen Yuen Mee Van, 81, receiving a Covid-19 jab during the Phase 2 Vaccination programme at the Sandakan Community Hall in Sabah, April 19, 2021. — Bernama

SIBU, May 11 — The government needs to prioritise all vulnerable groups including old folks in nursing homes in giving out the Covid-19 vaccination, Sibu Member of Parliament Oscar Ling Chai Yew said today.

In a statement here, he said so far old folks at all the nursing homes here had yet to be vaccinated, even though clusters were declared involving these premises with some of the senior citizens under the homes’ care died due to Covid-19.

Ling also expressed his concerns over the increasing numbers of cases in the central zone of Sarawak, especially the Selangau district, which had patients transferred to Sibu Hospital.

“We are reaching the maximum capacity already at the moment. If there is another round of nursing homes outbreak, we might face shortages in ICU’s beds and even wards to put them,” he said. — Bernama