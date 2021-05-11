SDMC: Sarawak will not implement MCO, to continue with CMCO, tighter SOPs

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement this evening said instead of implementing MCO 3.0 the committee at its meeting today agreed to continue with the CMCO which was enforced since May 7 for the whole state. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, May 10 — The Sarawak government has decided not enforce the nationwide movement control order (MCO) 3.0 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee in a statement this evening said instead of implementing MCO 3.0 the committee at its meeting today agreed to continue with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) which was enforced since May 7 for the whole state.

“However, more stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be enforced, with restaurants, food courts, bistros and food, and beverage outlets are not allowed to operate dine-ins,” SDMC said.

It added the food suppliers are only allowed to sell takeaways while delivering of food parcels or packets to homes is also allowed.

SDMC said the premises which have been identified as high-risk areas by the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system must take steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19infections.

“This directive takes effects from May 12. Detailed SOPs can be obtained from the Sarawak State Security Council website,” the committee said, adding the amended SOPs for the Hari Raya celebration can also be obtained from the same website.

SDMC also said enhanced movement control order (EMCO) has been enforced at Rumah Langgie, Lempa, in Betong Division from May 9 to 22 and Rumah Mengga, Ulu Sungai Salim, Selangau-Mukah road from May 12 to 25.

The committee also said Sarawak recorded 512 new cases today, with Miri registering 160 cases, followed by Bintulu (91), Subis (75), Sibu (47), Kuching (31), Beluru (21), Tebedu (13), Kanowit (12), Sri Aman (8), Selangau (8), Mukah (7), Pusa (7), Saratok (6), Dalat (5), Serian (5), Sarikei (4), Samarahan (4), Tatau (2), Sebauh (2), Meradong (1), Lawas (1), Pakan (1) and Betong (1).

The latest figure brings the cumulative total to 36,321 cases.

SDMC said two deaths were recorded today, involving a 63-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man.

It added both have a history of chronic health problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure.