Report: Umno will prevail above all others in GE15, says party election chief

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to the members of the press after attending the launch of Taj International College’s TT Hall in Ipoh April 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — As the 15th general election (GE15) looms on the horizon, Umno is optimistic about reclaiming its previous position of dominance, the party’s election chief said.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman stressed this despite Umno’s current support of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Umno will be the dominant party overcoming other parties independently in the (next) general election.

“The present government can overcome these mistakes and that is why Umno (still) supports it as we remain hopeful that the mistakes incurred by (the government) led by Dr Mahathir will be remedied.

“But unfortunately, the government is still plagued with various problems that cannot atone for the mistakes of Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

As for former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s interview with Mingguan Malaysia where he said that no single political party is dominant enough to form a government, Tajuddin, who is the Pasir Salak MP, told Utusan Malaysia that the grassroots is proof that Umno is superior to other parties.

“Although Umno admits that its numerous branches and millions of members is no guarantee of victory, there is no denying that the party structure helps the party's work. That is the logic of Umno being in the top position compared to other parties,” he was quoted as saying.

Last Saturday, Tajuddin said that Umno might delay its decision to bow out of the ruling coalition later this year.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Umno supreme council member said the party will reassess its cooperation with PN in August should Covid-19 infections in the country remain high, forcing the postponement of GE15.