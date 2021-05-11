Ministry denies allegations beef traders suffer losses due to ceiling price

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said traders could still chalk up profits throughout the implementation period of the SHMMP. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 11 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has denied allegations that local beef traders suffered losses due to the ceiling price set under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for Aidilfitri Celebration of RM34 per kilogramme.

Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said traders could still chalk up profits throughout the implementation period of the SHMMP.

Nanta said the ceiling price was the result of a comprehensive study at all levels, including manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, besides ensuring that all parties could still make a profit.

“There is no denying that the profit margin may not be the same as before the implementation of the SHMMP but that should be able to be accommodated by the high demands during the festive season,” he said in a statement today.

He said the ceiling price only involved beef parts that are in high demand among consumers while other parts such as bones, liver, spleen, stomach, intestines, tail, tenderloin, “daging harimau menangis” (bottom sirloin) and parts of meat removed from veins and fat were not included in the SHMMP ceiling price.

He said traders are allowed to sell any of the parts at a reasonable price while consumers wishing to purchase premium meat parts should be ready to pay at a premium price.

Traders could be investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Monitoring Act 2011 (AKHAP 2011) if there were elements of profiteering.

According to Nanta, the monitoring conducted by the KPDNHEP enforcement team revealed some traders were selling at a lower price than the maximum price, between RM27 and RM32 per kilogramme, adding that 99.2 per cent of 38,299 retail premises, as well as wholesalers, comply with the maximum price ruling.

He said so far only 12 traders have been compounded and one trader was still being investigated for violating the ceiling price ruling. — Bernama