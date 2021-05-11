Foreign minister condemns Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein called the military actions ‘disproportionate and excessive’. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein took to Twitter in condemning Israel’s airstrikes on Palestinians on the Gaza Strip.

Without mincing his words, Hishamuddin calls the military actions “disproportionate and excessive”.

“Israel’s military airstrikes on the #GazaStrip which have resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to Palestinian civilians must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“This atrocious, disproportionate and excessive attack is in total and blatant disregard of all international laws,” he wrote in his Twitter post tonight.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia strongly condemns the airstrikes, saying the attacks in the last days of the holy month of Ramadan were despicable and disrespectful not only to Muslims around the world, but mankind as a whole.

Muhyiddin also called upon the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to act swiftly and decisively to demand Israel to cease its disproportionate and atrocious aggression against Palestine.

The fighting between armed factions between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza reached breaking point after confrontations between Jerusalem Israeli police and Palestinians at Al Aqsa Mosque on Monday.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions have been high in the holy city during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, with sporadic clashes and possible evictions of Palestinians from homes claimed by Jewish settlers in a long-running court case adding to the friction.

Reuters reported that a Palestinian official said Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations were trying to stem the escalating violence, amid international concern that events could spiral out of control.

International media reported the Gaza health ministry said at least 26 Palestinians, including nine children, had been killed and 122 wounded by Israeli strikes in the enclave of two million people since Hamas on Monday fired rockets towards Jerusalem for the first time since 2014.