A day before countrywide MCO, Malaysia adds 3,973 more Covid-19 cases

Sel Care workers carry out free Covid-19 screening in Balakong May 9, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Malaysia recorded 3,973 new Covid-19 cases today with only five imported cases as the country heads into a third movement control order (MCO 3.0) tomorrow.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today that there were another 22 deaths, all of whom were Malaysians, making the death toll 1,722.

“Six deaths are in Selangor, five in Kelantan, three in Johor, two both in Perak and the Federal Territories and one victim each in Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah and Pahang,” he said in a press conference today.

Selangor continues to be the state with most cases with 1,328 followed by Sarawak with 512, Kuala Lumpur (483) and Johor (384).

Perlis is the only state with no new cases.

Currently, Malaysia has 453 patients in intensive care units and 224 patients needing ventilators.

Dr Noor Hisham also said Malaysia today recorded 13 new clusters, making a total Covid-19 cluster in the whole country to 1,820.

“The total numbers of active clusters now is currently 454,” he said.

He also reported 2,848 patients were declared free of Covid-19 today, making total recovery to 408,236 or 91 per cent of the whole cases in the country.