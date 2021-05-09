More Pakatan MPs stand with student Ain Husniza called ‘Satan’s spawn’ by school principal over rape joke exposé

Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng poses with a ‘#StandWithAin’ placard May 9, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Michelle Ng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Several more federal and state lawmakers from Pakatan Harapan have rallied behind student Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam in a growing solidarity movement after she was threatened with expulsion from her school for missing classes after she revealed a teacher’s rape joke.

The online movement dubbed “#StandWithAin” gained widespread traction amongst Opposition lawmakers and Malaysians on Twitter who held up placards in support, with lawmakers such as Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen expressing their solidarity.

“#GenerasiKita No girl should be called ‘anak setan’ for speaking out. Say NO to cyberbullying! #StandWithAin,” Kelvin posted on Twitter in reference to uncouthed comments made against Ain by her headmistress on Facebook.

Other state lawmakers voicing similar sentiments included Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei, Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng, Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman, Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen and Ayer Keroh assemblyman Kerk Chee Yee.

In a series of comments, the Facebook account of the principal Sarimah Mohamed Nor (named “Aimanaizah Sarimahmohamednor”) called Ain “hypocrite”, “Satan’s spawn wearing headscarves”, and told Ain’s parents to “educate her with manners”.

The comments were left on a post promoting Ain and her mother Niza Sharifudin’s appearance in a Facebook live session with Khadijah Learning Centre on the topic of speaking up.

Earlier today, several MPs have called for swift action by the Ministry of Education towards the principal of SMK Puncak Alam after she purportedly left the comments against Ain on Facebook and labeled her “Satan’s spawn”.

“Don’t be a coward and take action before it is too late,” Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman posted on Twitter last night.

“I stand firmly in solidarity with Ain.”

Similarly, Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto implored minister Radzi Jidin to take action after the comments.

“Would you tolerate this kind of language if your daughter was subjected to it?” she asked.

“Take action now. Suspend both teacher and headmistress pending investigation.”

On Twitter, Ain confirmed that the Facebook account that left the comments was of the principal.

Ain also said that she faces the possibility of being expelled for speaking up against the rape joke by the school’s teacher and the rape threat by her schoolmate.

She also clarified that she was not expelled yet but was threatened with expulsion after receiving her first warning letter for being absent in school three consecutive days without reasons.

Apart from federal and state lawmakers alike, cartoonist Zulkiflee SM Anwar Ulhaque better known as Zunar also conveyed his firm support to Ain, stating that no one should be labelled Satan’s spawn.

Ain had previously started a Twitter Hashtag #MakeSchoolASaferPlace that set Twitter abuzz and appeared among the top 10 trending topics in the country — with even celebrities sharing their personal stories of sexual harassment.

Her original post on Twitter was accompanied by the hashtag #MakeSchoolASaferPlace, in which she called out public figures such as former education minister Maszlee Malik, cartoonist Zunar and celebrity actress and singer Adibah Noor, to support the cause.